Support Your Field with Donations

Greenville, NC 2019: Sponsor a flag and pick up your flag.

$35.00

To add your dedication, Proceed to Checkout. Then add your dedication in the Additional Notes: “Dedicated to/or in Memory of” section, on the Check Out page.  Dedication limited to 130 characters .

Please note: Only one dedication per flag sponsorship

Clear
SKU: greenvillenc19 Category:

Description

Please join us and walk the Healing Field flag display. This is the perfect opportunity for all of us to unite as a community and to remember and honor our local and national heroes.

Additional information

Select Your Affiliate

Greenville Noon Rotary Club, Greenville Morning Rotary Club, Girl Scouts of Pitt County, American Red Cross – Eastern NC, Uptown Greenville, Major Benjamin May Chapter DAR, Rebuilding Together – Pitt County, Greenville Rotary (Evening)

Related products